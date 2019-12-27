Colleges nationwide are lowering their standards for testing and curriculum requirements in order to boost “diversity” on campus.

The implication of their efforts is that students from certain racial and economic groups would not be able to get in on their own merits.

A report from Campus Reform explained that Stanford is pushing an entirely separate physics course for minority students to ensure “retention” by those students. The new, segregated, course they offered is a modified version of the standard one — but with more time, “learning assistants” and extra help with coursework.

Stanford claimed that “students from underrepresented groups often don’t have the same level of preparation from high school as their majority peers,” and that “the difference in preparation is large enough that it may lead students to drop out of the major, but small enough that the kind of support offered by this course can be enough to keep them in.”

At Colorado College, they have made submitting SAT/ACT scores optional. A professor explained that their logic was that “standardized test scores do not always reflect the academic potential of students from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

There was even a proposal that the College Board add an “adversity score” to give students extra points based on their “socioeconomic background.” Though it was spiked, a similar system called “Landscape” was enacted to boost students points based on factors such as housing stability, median family income, and crime.

