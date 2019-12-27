Democratic insider David Brock, who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary that some saw as stolen from Sanders, told Politico that Sanders is looking like the candidate who will emerge to take on former Vice President Joe Biden, who is still the frontrunner in the nomination race. Unlike other Democratic presidential candidates who have faded or dropped out of the race, Sanders is still showing strength. (RELATED: The Key To Wining In 2020 Will Be Properly Explaining Socialism, Says Bernie Sanders)

“It may have been inevitable that eventually you would have two candidates representing each side of the ideological divide in the party,” Brock said, according to Politico. “A lot of smart people I’ve talked to lately think there’s a very good chance those two end up being Biden and Sanders.”

Sanders has endured a heart attack during his campaign, potentially demonstrating his resilience when facing difficult odds.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with two of her more far-left colleagues, have endorsed Sanders and actively campaign for him.

“I believe people should take him very seriously. He has a very good shot of winning Iowa, a very good shot of winning New Hampshire, and other than Joe Biden, the best shot of winning Nevada,” former advisor to President Barack Obama Dan Pfeiffer told Politico. “He could build a real head of steam heading into South Carolina and Super Tuesday.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders, Climate Hawk Spends Nearly $300K On Private Jet Travel In A Month)

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir told Politico that if his candidate is being taken seriously by political observers, it’s not because they feel sorry for him.

“It is harder and harder to ignore him when he’s rising in every average that you see,” he said.

Shakir believes that Sanders can not only beat Biden, but President Donald Trump as well.

In a Thursday email to supporters obtained by the Daily Caller, Shakir again suggested it was Sanders against big money politics.