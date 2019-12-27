It’s Trump’s Economy Now–

The Dow Jones hit another record close for the second day in a row and the 22nd time this year.

And wages for rank-and-file workers rose at the fastest rate for more than a decade.

Via After the Bell.

The GOP sent out these amazing talking points earlier today–

The U.S. economy is ending 2019 by racking up more and more historic wins for American workers in the form of higher wages, surging stock markets, and record-high optimism.

Every Democrat running for president needs to be asked why President Trump’s policies—which they claimed would lead to “Armageddon”—are delivering historic wins for U.S. workers.

A new Federal Reserve report finds wages for low-income U.S. workers grew 4.5% over the past year, and wages for low-skill workers are accelerating at rates not seen in a decade.

Wall Street Journal : “Pay for the bottom 25% of wage earners rose 4.5% in November from a year earlier… Wages for low-skilled workers have accelerated since early 2018, and last month matched the pace of high-skill workers for the first time since 2010.”

: “Pay for the bottom 25% of wage earners rose 4.5% in November from a year earlier… Wages for low-skilled workers have accelerated since early 2018, and last month matched the pace of high-skill workers for the first time since 2010.” Axios: “It indicates that the benefits of a tightening labor market and a time of historically low unemployment rates are finally being passed along to most work.”

Optimism and confidence in President Trump’s economy pushed the stock market to new record highs and “within reach” of its best performance in nearly two decades.

CNBC: “Stocks notched fresh records on Friday as year-end optimism continued to drive the rally… A year-end rally in December has already ushered the U.S. equity indexes to historic levels and within reach of the market’s best calendar year in more than two decades.”

Confidence in the U.S. economy led to “phenomenal” record-high sales on the pre-Christmas ‘Super Saturday’ shopping day, the biggest in U.S. history.

New York Post: “Democrats have been warning of a recession, but evidence that the economy remains strong keeps growing. The latest: Super Saturday… logged the highest level of sales in US retail history. American consumers spent $34.4 billion on Dec. 21, a phenomenal figure that exceeded expectations and easily broke last year’s Super Saturday record.”

Polls confirm that overwhelming majorities of voters are optimistic about the surging U.S. economy.

A recent CNN poll found that 76% of voters rate the economy as “very” or “somewhat” good, the highest ratings since 2001.

A recent Quinnipiac poll found 73% of Americans rate the economy as “good” or “excellent,” the highest level in nearly 20 years.

The post Dow Hits 22nd Record Close in 2019 — Rank-and-File Workers Get Biggest Pay Raises in More than a Decade (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.