Legendary radio personality Don Imus, who hosted the radio show “Imus in the Morning” for nearly 50 years, has died, according to multiple outlets including The Hollywood Reporter. Imus was 79.

Imus died Friday morning at a hospital in College Station, Texas, after being hospitalized on Christmas Eve, a representative said, according to THR. Reports did not specify the cause of death.

“Don loved and adored Deirdre, who unconditionally loved him back, loved spending his time watching Wyatt become a highly skilled, champion rodeo rider and calf roper, and loved and supported Zachary, who first met the Imus family at age 10 when he participated in the Imus Ranch program for kids with cancer, having battled and overcome leukemia, eventually becoming a member of the Imus family and Don and Deirdre’s second son,” Imus’ family said in a statement.

Imus is survived by his wife of 25 years, Deirdre, as well as sons Wyatt and Lt. Zachary Don Cates and daughters Nadine, Ashley, Elizabeth and Toni, THR reported.

