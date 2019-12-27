Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign struggled to raise money in the fourth quarter of the year, prompting her to release the fundraising numbers early in an attempt to motivate her supporters to give, according to CNBC.

A campaign email obtained by CNBC shows that Warren’s campaign has raised only $17 million so far in Q4 — a 30% drop from her Q3 haul and a sign that her campaign could be losing some momentum.

“Traditionally, campaigns wait until after the mandatory FEC reporting deadlines to announce how much they’ve raised,” the email reads. “But this isn’t a traditional campaign. We’re a grassroots team, and you should know exactly where things stand right now— and exactly why it’s important to you.

“So far this quarter, we’ve raised a little over $17 million,” the email continues. “That’s a good chunk behind where we were at this time last quarter.”

The email goes on to urge supporters to donate between now and the end of the year to help the campaign reach a $20 million fourth quarter goal.

Warren has made a refusal to court wealthy donors a central part of her campaign, and a subject of attack toward other Democratic candidates, such as South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Warren’s antagonism toward corporations, Wall Street, and the wealthy has potentially damaged her viability as a nominee who can challenge President Donald Trump. CNBC reported in September that some Wall Street Democrats would either sit out the 2020 election or even support Trump if Warren was the nominee.

“You’re in a box because you’re a Democrat and you’re thinking, ‘I want to help the party, but she’s going to hurt me, so I’m going to help President Trump,'” said a senior private equity executive, according to CNBC.