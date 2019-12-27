The Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General’s (IG’s) Report on FISA Abuse points out a number of conflicting statements. One of the biggest whoppers is between Obama’s Attorney General (AG) Loretta Lynch and former and now fired FBI Directors James Comey and Andrew McCabe. Not to be outdone, former Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Rod Rosenstein makes suspect claims himself.

In the IG’s report there are conflicting accounts of when the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation started and various accounts of who knew what and when.

Obama’s AG Lynch claims that she doesn’t recall having a briefing on this investigation (p. 74):

This was the biggest FISA warrant that the Obama administration ever filed and she supposedly was unaware of it? Either she is lying or very, very incompetent in her duties.

In the first paragraph below, AG Lynch claims that she didn’t “recall providing any guidance or direction to the FBI on the investigation”. She said she didn’t have any awareness of the Carter Page FISA applications before she left office on January 20, 2017.

We know that this is not accurate because the US Attorney General signs off on all FISA applications. We first reported this in March of 2017:

According to ABC News: More than a thousand applications for electronic surveillance, all signed by the attorney general, are submitted each year, and the vast majority are approved. From 2009 to 2015, for example, more than 10,700 applications for electronic surveillance were submitted, and only one was denied in its entirety, according to annual reports sent to Congress. Another one was denied in part, and 17 were withdrawn by the government. According to ABC, all applications to the FISA Court were signed off on by the Attorney General and therefore if any applications were processed in the past year, they were signed off on by Loretta Lynch. This means that Lynch signed off on any requests for wire tapping President Donald Trump during the Presidential race. This is disheartening knowing that she released a video over the weekend calling for the need for more marching, blood and death on the streets. This also means that she chose not to investigate the Clinton Foundation for illegal activities but rather signed an application to wire tap President Trump.

AG Lynch’s Office of Attorney General (OAG) in the second paragraph above claimed that they didn’t read the Carter Page FISA application nor did they provide any information to the OI, but this too was not accurate because there was evidence that they were aware that the FBI was seeking a FISA warrant on Carter Page before the first warrant was filed.

Lynch then threw Comey and McCabe under the bus. She claimed that they pulled her aside in the spring of 2016 “and provided information about Carter Page”. Lynch then claimed that this was all she ever heard of this issue. (p. 75):

But the FISA Report goes on and points out that Comey refuted Lynch’s claims and claimed that “he did not recall having such a conversaion with Lynch” and didn’t think it was possible because the FBI didn’t receive any information on this until late July (the Papadopoulos information from Australia). McCabe said the same and as noted in the footnote below, Comey would not answer further questions because he declined to have his security clearances reinstated:

Most likely Comey, McCabe and Lynch are all lying. In addition, Rod Rosenstein made some suspect claims as well concerning this topic. Again, on page 74 of the FISA Report:

Rosenstein claims that he was “most focused on information that had developed into criminal investigations”. Rosenstein recalled Page was suspected of being a foreign (Russian) agent and didn’t recall details of what was the predication for the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

This too doesn’t make sense because there were already three FISA warrants signed out on Carter Page by the time Rosenstein arrived in office as DAG. You would think Rosenstein would be fully briefed and aware on all aspects of that issue? Also, they were calling somebody a foreign spy which no doubt qualifies as a criminal investigation.

And Rosenstein didn’t even find out until 2018 the predication for Crossfire Hurricane?

This all stinks to high heaven. These people are not honest. These people ran Obama’s DOJ and FBI and spied on candidate and President Trump!

