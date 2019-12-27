Sriracha hot chili sauce has been recalled in Australia and New Zealand, where authorities cautioned the bottles of red sauce could “explode” when opened.

In a warning from Food Standards Australia New Zealand, authorities cautioned a buildup of lactic acid could cause bottles to “bloat and continue to ferment,” adding the contents could splatter when opened.

The product is sold widely in supermarkets and Asian grocery stores across Australia and New Zealand, and has become popular worldwide, often dubbed as “hipster Tabasco,” the BBC reported.

“Do not open bottles that feel bloated and return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund,” Food Standards Australia New Zealand said on its website.

Last month, the condiment faced a similar recall in Ireland, BBC reported.