An image shared on Facebook more than 1,200 times purportedly shows what appears to be a 19th century drug store with a large marijuana leaf on its facade.

“They say history repeats itself,” reads the caption.

Verdict: False

The image is fake and has been digitally altered.

Fact Check:

The viral black-and-white image shows a number of men standing outside a drug store that has a marijuana leaf prominently painted above its entrance. It has been shared more than 1,200 times on Facebook.

However, the image does not appear to be authentic. The Daily Caller found the image on the website DeviantArt, where graphic designer Emmanuel LaFlamme posted it Feb. 16, 2009, under the “mash-ups” descriptive tag.

Several commenters on the DeviantArt page praise LaFlamme for his manipulation of the photograph, and one even asks LaFlamme for the link to the original photograph. LaFlamme told that commenter he could no longer find the source image.

It also appears on LaFlamme’s website and some meme websites under sections dedicated to altered images. (RELATED: Are States Where Marijuana Is Legal Passing Laws To Strip People Of Their Gun Rights?)

While this historical image of a drug store has been digitally manipulated, some drugs stores in the 1800s did sell marijuana and medicinal products containing marijuana, according to PBS. The government started introducing legislation that effectively criminalized the drug in the 1930s.