The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially raised the legal age to buy tobacco products in the United States from 18 to 21.

The move applies to all tobacco products, e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges, and comes after President TrumpDonald John TrumpGermans think Trump is more dangerous to world peace than Kim Jong Un and Putin: survey Trump jokes removal of ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo from Canadian broadcast is retaliation from ‘Justin T’ Trump pushed drug cartel policy despite Cabinet objections: report MORE last week signed a $1.4 trillion spending package that included a measure raising the tobacco-buying age.

Initially, it was unclear when the age change would take effect. The FDA had six months to amend their policies after Trump signed the bill into law and then 90 days to put the change in place.

However, the FDA said in a message posted on its website that the change is now in effect.

“It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21,” the website says. The FDA website says it was updated on Dec. 20, the day Trump signed the legislation. Nineteen states and D.C. had already raised the minimum purchasing age to 21 before the federal legislation.

The federal measure had bipartisan support and was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHealth care, spending bills fuel busy year for K Street Trump goes after Pelosi in early morning tweets complaining about impeachment GOP predicts bipartisan acquittal at Trump impeachment trial MORE (R-Ky.) and Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineSaudi sentencing in Khashoggi killing draws criticism — except from White House Democrats hope to focus public’s attention on McConnell in impeachment battle Senate passes bill banning tobacco sales to anyone under 21 MORE (D-Va.).