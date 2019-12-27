(THE BLAZE) A federal court has ruled that prisons in the state of Illinois must provide access to hormone therapy for transgender inmates and must let inmates choose which facility they go to based on their gender identity.

In a 39-page court order dated earlier this month, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ruled that the Illinois Department of Corrections make multiple sweeping changes in how it deals with transgender inmates, which includes a mandate to “ensure timely hormone therapy is provided when necessary and perform routine monitoring of hormone levels,” and a prohibition on “mechanically assigning housing based on genitalia and/or physical size or appearance.”

