Two Stockton, Calif., malls were forced to close this week after police say as many as 200 teens were involved in a brawl.

According to multiple reports, the Stockton Police Department said the Weberstown and Sherwood malls closed early on Thursday after 150 to 200 youths became involved in a large brawl around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the group initially started fighting in the Weberstown mall parking lot, then moved to the Sherwood mall across the street where they continued fighting. The crowd was eventually dispersed and the mall lockdowns lifted.

Police are still investigating the fight and the cause of the brawl remains unclear.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital. No other injuries have been reported and no one has been arrested.