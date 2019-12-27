The Brazilian company behind a Netflix special depicting Jesus as gay was firebombed on Christmas Eve, according to news reports Friday.

The offices of Porta dos Fundos, based in Rio de Janeiro, was “hit by a Molotov cocktail attack” on Tuesday morning, Variety reported. No injuries were reported — though a fire broke out after “two petrol bombs” were thrown at the building.

Porta dos Fundos said in statement, however, that the assault “endangered several innocent lives” of employees and civilians, Variety reports.

“Porta dos Fundos condemns any act of violence,” the company said. “We expect those responsible for the attacks to be found and punished.

“However, our priority right now is the safety of the entire team that works with us.

“We will speak again once we have more details,” the continued. “Meanwhile, Porta dos Fundos would like to reinforce our commitment to good humor and declare that we will move on stronger, more united, inspired, and confident that Brazil will survive this storm of hatred, and love will prevail along with freedom of speech.”

Porta dos Fundos released the Christmas special, “The First Temptation of Christ” on Dec. 3.

The Portuguese-language comedy has sparked widespread outrage among Christians — and one Change.org petition demanding its removal now has more than 2.34 million signatures.

Bishop Joseph Strickland, who heads the Catholic diocese of Tyler, Texas, is among thousands denouncing Netflix for airing the special.

“Just cancelled Netflix …. hardly have time to watch it anyway, but blasphemers don’t deserve a penny of support!” he tweeted on Dec. 15.

According to news reports, “The First Temptation of Christ” brings Jesus and a friend named Orlando to Mary and Joseph’s house for his 30th birthday party.

Jesus tries to play down his relationship with Orlando, who constantly hints that they are more than just friends.