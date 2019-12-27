A 10-year-old girl suffered a medical emergency and died on a flight Thursday night, CNN reported.

Delta Flight #2423 was flying to Seattle when it returned to Los Angeles International Airport Thursday night due to a passenger medical issue, FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor confirmed, according to CNN.

The girl suffered a cardiac arrest on the plane, CNN affiliate KTLA reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived at the airport.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement, “LAFD paramedics responded to a medical aid for a minor female child and furiously worked to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help.”

The death will be investigated by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office, CNN reported. LAPD officials confirmed that there was no foul play involved and they will not be investigating the death.

The Hill has reached out to the FAA for comment.