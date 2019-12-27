Thursday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) offered his thoughts on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reluctance to transfer the articles of impeachment passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month to the Senate.

Many speculate it is because Pelosi wants to dictate the terms of the Senate trial. However, Gohmert suggested it was a result of Pelosi not being prepared for this point in the process.

“[I] don’t think she had thought this through as well as some people think,” Gohmert said. “She really didn’t want to get to this point nine months ago, and now she has been pushed into it.”

Fill-in host Tammy Bruce suggested the ordeal was part of the so-called “swamp” pushing back against the election of President Donald Trump. Gohmert argued it was presenting an opportunity to identify those tied to the so-called “deep state.”

“The Trump Derangement Syndrome that has caused so many that were part of the ‘deep state’ that we really didn’t have identified to pop their heads up — and oh, here we go,” he added. “And I think in the days ahead, we’ll be able to eliminate those so President Trump will have more cooperation within his own administration.”

