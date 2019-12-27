You just knew this was coming!

Democrats are now defending crack addict Hunter Biden’s $50,000 monthly stipend from Ukraine’s Burisma Holdings.

Will they defend his $1 billion pay-for-play with China next?

Far left hack Jessica Tarlov defended Joe Biden’s crackhead, prostitute chasing son Hunter Friday on “Outnumbered.”

Jessica Tarlov: I don’t think that the IMF cared that Hunter Biden was gettting $50,000 a month… David Asman: The New York Times did… The New York Times at the time said he should resign his position on the board. It looks like a conflict of interest.

Would Tarlov defend Donald Trump Jr. if he was getting $50,000 a month from some failed state?

Never!

