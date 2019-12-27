(THE BLAZE) Arts and crafts store Hobby Lobby ran a full-page advertisement in newspapers across the country this week celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and directed curious viewers to a helpful website.

The ad features the words, “It’s a boy” against a blue backdrop with the text from Luke 2:11, “Today in the town of David a savior has been born to you; He is Christ the Lord.”

“This ad serves as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and celebrates what millions of people around the world and for centuries have considered a turning point in human history—the birth of Jesus Christ,” Hobby Lobby said in a news release.

