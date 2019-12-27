Arts and crafts store Hobby Lobby ran a full-page advertisement in newspapers across the country this week celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and directed curious viewers to a helpful website.

The ad features the words, “It’s a boy” against a blue backdrop with the text from Luke 2:11, “Today in the town of David a savior has been born to you; He is Christ the Lord.”

“This ad serves as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and celebrates what millions of people around the world and for centuries have considered a turning point in human history—the birth of Jesus Christ,” Hobby Lobby said in a news release.

In partnership with Need Him Ministry, Hobby Lobby included an invitation at the bottom of the ad for anyone who would like “to know Jesus as Lord and Savior” to visit chataboutjesus.com. On the webpage, visitors would be able to start a live chat about Jesus via text, phone call, or a desktop chat box.

Image Source: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby has run a full-page Christmas ad in newspapers for towns where a store is located since 1997, and also runs newspaper ads on Easter and the Fourth of July.

The company’s website describes how while founder David Green was reading Christmas ads in 1995 — including those for his own store — he started to feel “commissioned by God to do something different.”

“Hobby Lobby was selling all kinds of crafts that customers used to celebrate Christmas, yet David Green was struck by the lack of any testimony in newspapers regarding the meaning of the holiday,” the website continues.

In 1996, Green followed through with his commission and created a simple newspaper ad that, according to the website, went as follows:

“As you celebrate this Christmas season in the warmth of family and home, may you be drawn to the Savior; He who left the beauty of Heaven on our behalf and became like us, that we might become like Him. If you know Jesus as your Savior, then this season already has a special meaning. If you do not, we encourage you find a Bible-believing church in your community, and to discover a relationship this Christmas with the God who loves you more than you can begin to imagine.”

Since then, the company has been running similar Christmas-themed advertisements. You can view each of Hobby Lobby’s Christmas ads from the last two decades here.