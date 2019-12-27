This is the way the cookie crumbled in 2019, and in more ways than one! The year went from parody to anarchy and back, and that’s just in this new selection of our Top 50 posts from 2019. In this group, Seattle and Chicago join the list of collapsing civic authorities, House members can’t answer basic questions, the FBI’s woes get foreshadowed, and even Oreos aren’t safe from political manipulation. Maybe “watch your ass” was the motto of the year after all.
In countdown order, here are the posts in this part of the Hot Air Top 50 in 2019:
- #40: Reactions To The ‘Seattle Is Dying’ Special On Homelessness — “Law abiding people are being held hostage in Seattle,” wrote one mother of an addict. Eric Johnson’s groundbreaking report for KOMO struck a nerve with people across the political spectrum in March. So far, though, it doesn’t appear to have resulted in many changes — but it’s not the last we’ll see of this topic, either.
- #39: Tapper To Rashida Tlaib: Why Do You Only Want To Boycott Israel And Not, Say, Egypt Or Pakistan Or Saudi Arabia? — You’d think that a politician who rose to the level of a House seat would have a convincing answer ready for this easy dunk by Jake Tapper. You’d think, but …
- #38: Stephanopoulos To Schiff: If What Trump Said Was So Bad, Why Make Up Dialogue? — You’d think that a politician who rose to the level of a House seat would have a convincing answer ready for … oh, wait, I just wrote that. In this case, though, Schiff just never answered the question, except to call it “parody.” Yeah, well, we all agree on that.
- #37: Chicago Police Forced By Mob To Release Drug Dealer — What does it say about Jussie Smollett that Chicagoans were more interested in springing a drug dealer? More seriously, what does this say about the national mood toward police?
- #36: Irony: New York Blocked A New Pipeline And Guess What They Just Found Out — We’d tell them, but they don’t have enough energy to get online and read the answer. Could be worse, though; they could be Northern California.
- #35: Oh My: IG Report To Allege Comey Lied To Trump — And Spied On Him — This report from RealClearInvestigations came out in July, four months before the Horowitz report got released. When it did, Comey claimed it vindicated him. Not exactly, Horowitz testified, and although its takeaways were a bit different than predicted, it’s been every bit as explosive for the FBI and Comey.
- #34: Rubio: Are You Ready For President Kamala Harris Declaring A National Emergency Over Climate Change? — Thank goodness we don’t have to worry about this any more. “President Kamala Harris,” that is. The precedent is still worrisome.
- #33: What Did Jacky Rosen Say To Kyrsten Sinema When She Clapped For Trump At The SOTU? — The tweet is no longer available, but the clip still lives on at YouTube (embedded below). Did Rosen really advise Sinema to “watch your ass”? The jury’s still out on this one.
- #32: Oreos: Not Just A Cookie Anymore, Now A Political Statement — Even milk and cookies are now a political statement? Only at political gatherings, as it turns out, because Nabisco didn’t want to annoy their actual customers by putting their statements on the shelves in place of their usual offerings.
- #31: A Quick Solution To Defiant Landowners Along The Border — Which side of the wall do they want to be on? Jazz asked the question almost a year ago, and we still haven’t gotten a clear answer.
Come back on Monday for the next ten on our Top 50 list!