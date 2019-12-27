Hunter Biden was spotted out with his pregnant wife in Los Angeles this week amid his paternity battle with former stripper Lunden Roberts.

Biden’s current wife is expecting his fifth child.

The drug addict son of the former Vice President was left off the family Christmas photo this year.

Hunter had a child with 28-year-old Lunden Roberts after meeting her at a DC strip joint where she worked as a stripper and she is demanding a hefty child support payment!

Ms. Roberts dragged Hunter Biden into a nasty court battle after he has ‘refused to pay child support for over a year’ and refused to pay her $11,000 legal bill.

Roberts released the last five years of her tax returns and she’s accusing Hunter of refusing to come clean about his dirty Burisma money.

The post Hunter Biden Spotted Out with His Pregnant Wife in Los Angeles Amid Paternity Battle with Former Stripper appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.