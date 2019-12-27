I just wrote about Greta Thunberg and my wish that she would just shut up and go away, so it seems appropriate that at the end of this year, I do the same for another headline-monger.

In this case, it’s former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly four years since he first hit the headlines for actions not related to his playing ability.

The former player for the San Francisco 49ers decided to make a public, political statement and apparently believed that because he was a well-regarded player, and because he was black, he would be lauded for his “courage.”

Well, it didn’t exactly turn out that way, and in fact, the whole scheme backfired to the point that, lo these many years later, he is still a player without a team. And apparently, none of the 32 NFL teams is interested in signing him, regardless of his playing skills.

It all started when he decided to sit through the playing of the national anthem before the games. That got him some attention, but the fans didn’t like it. Then he started kneeling during the anthem. He claimed that he was doing this to protest police brutality and overall social injustice in this country. It all sounds high and mighty, but the public and others, all the way to the White House, gave him a thumbs down – and it has only gotten worse for him.

Kaepernick has been described by many as an egotistic troublemaker who uses not only what he does but how he dresses and styles his hair to get attention. The problem is, while he has the right to his opinions, he does not have the right to use the venues of businesses to express them. His own locations on his own time – OK. A professional football game on national television – No.

Football teams – or any business that relies on the coordinated efforts of its members – need cooperation from all the players/members. When you have one or two individuals who hog the spotlight, it usually spells the end for that person with that organization. That’s what’s happened to Kaepernick – but he claims he’s being targeted, and so far, he’s having no success in getting through to team owners to reconsider their decisions.

He seems to have forgotten that the owners have a financial investment in their teams and the goal is to have smooth relations among the players with the end result – winning games. The last thing they want is a player who causes problems among team members and more importantly, among the fans who pay money to see the games. An internal troublemaker they don’t need. They have so far accomplished that by ignoring him and not signing him.

Interestingly enough, Kaepernick got special treatment in November from the NFL when it invited scouts from the 32 teams to go to Atlanta to watch him work out. Not all 32 showed up – 25 did – but even that wasn’t enough to satisfy Kaepernick. He changed the start time and even the location of the workout.

That didn’t help, and none of the teams who were there made any overtures toward employing him. So he’s still unemployed; so much for the NFL trying to smooth the way for him.

Pity party coming up. For a man who’s earned millions during his career for his playing and for endorsements, he acts as though the world is against him despite his “extraordinary talents” – at least that’s what he believes.

But there’s no doubt the pro-football world doesn’t see it the same way. It appears they don’t want a troublemaking extrovert in their midst. They have enough to deal with in the usual run of player egos; they don’t need to add one who has played the headlines nonstop for nearly four years.

Kaepernick pulled somewhat the same trick on Nike when he signed an endorsement deal with them and then learned they had a line of shoes with the Betsy Ross Flag on them. Kaepernick complained to the company that that flag was associated with slavery. It wasn’t, but Nike caved to the pressure and dropped that shoe line.

Talk about a boost to his already huge ego. Imagine – a lone football player who’s out to clear up the whole history of slavery and discrimination.

It’ll be interesting to see what he does next and which team or company caves to him. It’s amazing what a determined, egotistic black man can do to try to shame whites into doing what he demands.

It’ll also be interesting to see how the media will treat him as he continues his efforts to force himself on pro ball.

One thing is certain: The fans aren’t buying it, and somehow, I think the fans will win this one.

