Michael Moore, leftist activist and filmmaker, warned podcast listeners on Monday that “white people have not changed” — and because of that, “you should be afraid of them.”

What did Moore say?

During Monday’s airing of Rolling Stone’s “Useful Idiots” podcast, Moore insisted that he has no interest in “post-racial America,” and insisted that white people — specifically white males — should be avoided at all costs.

“I refuse to participate in post-racial America,” Moore insisted. “I refuse to say, ‘Because we elected Obama that suddenly that means everything’s OK, white people have changed.’ White people have not changed.”

He continued by pointing out that the majority of white men voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump,” he said. “That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street toward you, two of them voted for Trump.”

Moore said that people should be very cautious walking down such a sidewalk because Trump voters are apparently not good people.

“You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you,” he warned. “You should be afraid of them.”

Moore also added that such people — i.e., white Trump voters — believe those white voters who didn’t support Trump are race traitors.

“We’re traitors to our race, that’s how they see us,” Moore added.

What is the ‘racial reason’?

Moore stirred controversy in October after he said that white Trump supporters are like whites in South Africa during apartheid.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Moore said that working-class white voters support Trump for a “racial” reason.

“Sadly, I think it is a racial thing on some level with a lot of people,” he explained. “But … let me say it in a different way: I think that white guys, the lunch-bucket Joes … they can see the writing on the wall. The women are coming. They’ve arrived last November … this is the eighth September in a row where the majority of first graders in this country … were not white.”

Moore pointed out that by 2040, he expects “white people will be the minority” in the United States, and that because of that, there’s “some level of fear about that … in the way that white people in South Africa were afraid [of] what’s gonna happen with [Nelson] Mandela and the black majority.”

Michael Moore on Useful Idiots, Interview Only Pt. 1



(H/T: The Daily Wire)