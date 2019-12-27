MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s defense in court over her claim that One America News is “really, literally is paid Russian propaganda” is that statements she makes on her show should not be considered facts.

Maddow is currently being sued by the right-wing network for $10 million over the claim.

Culttture reports that Maddow’s lawyer Theodore Boutrous Jr. wrote in a defense motion that “…the liberal host was clearly offering up her ‘own unique expression’ of her views to capture what she saw as the ‘ridiculous’ nature of the undisputed facts. Her comment, therefore, is a quintessential statement ‘of rhetorical hyperbole, incapable of being proved true or false.’”

MSNBC, Comcast, and NBC Universal Media are also named in the lawsuit. OAN additionally accuses MSNBC’s parent company Comcast of “anti-competitive censorship” because they refuse to offer OAN to their subscribers.

The lawsuit stems from a July segment in which Maddow asserted, as fact, that “in this case, the most obsequiously pro-Trump right wing news outlet in America is really literally is paid Russian propaganda,” and added, “Their on-air politics reporter (Kristian Rouz) is paid by the Russian government to produce propaganda for that government.”

After it aired, OAN reporter Jack Posobiec blasted the liberal conspiracy theorist on Twitter.

Hi @Maddow! Last night on your disgraced conspiracy show you falsely claimed @OANN is “literally is paid Russian propaganda” Questions: Do you have a shred of evidence to back up this? Do you understand how defamation laws work? Please feel free to respond to our lawyers — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 23, 2019

