Twenty-five percent of Alabama households have no access to the internet, Al.com is reporting.

The news outlet attributed the information to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Survey 5-year estimates.

The majority of households in Perry, Monroe, Conecuh and Green counties have no internet access.

Al.com said the data revealed about 82% of all households in the U.S. have internet access. But only three counties in Alabama actually beat that figure.

Alabama’s unconnected rate ranks sixth worst nationally. Mississippi has the worst rate in the U.S. with 30%.