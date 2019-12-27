(REAL CLEAR POLITICS) In an interview with Amy Goodman of Democracy Now!, Michael Moore said if the election were held today that President Trump would win a second term. However, Moore predicted the Democratic candidate for president would win the popular vote count by 4 to 5 million people.

Moore warned the “problem” is support for Trump in the Midwest has not gone down by “one inch” and that Trump voters are “even more rabid” than before because they are afraid he may lose.

“I think if the election were held today,” Moore said of a Trump victory. “Hillary won by 3 million popular votes. I believe whoever the Democrat is next year is going to win by 4 to 5 million popular votes. There’s no question in my mind that people who stayed home, who sat on the bench, they’re going to pour out, in California, New York and — you know, but also in Texas and whatever, I mean, places that Trump will probably win, but, yeah, there’s going to be a much higher percentage of people voting against him.”

Read the full story ›