In an interview with Amy Goodman of Democracy Now!, Michael Moore said if the election were held today that President Trump would win a second term. However, Moore predicted the Democratic candidate for president would win the popular vote count by 4 to 5 million people.

Moore warned the “problem” is support for Trump in the Midwest has not gone down by “one inch” and that Trump voters are “even more rabid” than before because they are afraid he may lose.

“I think if the election were held today,” Moore said of a Trump victory. “Hillary won by 3 million popular votes. I believe whoever the Democrat is next year is going to win by 4 to 5 million popular votes. There’s no question in my mind that people who stayed home, who sat on the bench, they’re going to pour out, in California, New York and — you know, but also in Texas and whatever, I mean, places that Trump will probably win, but, yeah, there’s going to be a much higher percentage of people voting against him.”

“The problem is, if the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch,” he said. “In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behavior. So they are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump. That’s the bad news.”

Moore said the good news is that 70% of the electorate next year will be women, people of color and young adults who he says are “on our side.” Moore said Democrats, who are going in with the momentum of demographics, have to make sure they don’t give people “another Hillary Clinton” to vote for. He said Democrats must put someone on the ballot that comes across as a “fighter” that excites the base of women, people of color, and young people.

“What we have to do is we have to make sure we don’t give them another Hillary Clinton to vote for,” he said. “The Democrats who are encouraging moderation, go to the center — you know, ‘Let’s not upset the angry white guys’ — that’s really what it is.”

“Ninety thousand wanted to send a message to the Democratic Party: “You forgot us a long time ago out here, and we will not put up with this anymore. We’re not going to vote for Trump, but we’re not going to tolerate you sending us another Republican-lite Democrat,'” Moore said.

“If we go that route, it’s guaranteed we will lose the Electoral College,” Moore continued. “We will win when we put somebody on that ballot that excites the base — women, people of color, young people. When they wake up that morning and they feel the way that many of us, many of you watching, felt the morning that you were going to — in 2008, and you were going to get to go and vote for Barack Obama.”

“That feeling has got to happen in the 18-to-35-year-old demographic,” he said. “It has to happen with people of color and with women. We already feel that way. They already feel that way. It’s just: Will they come out and vote for a centrist, moderate candidate. I don’t think that is going to happen. They’re going to come out and vote for the fighter, for the person that shares their values.”

Moore said that political polarization is a “good thing” and complained that it is always talked about like it’s a bad thing.

“Polarization is always talked about like it’s a bad thing,” Moore told Goodman. “I think it’s a good thing. I think if you think women should have the right to vote, I don’t think there’s a middle position on that. You either believe that women should vote or women shouldn’t vote. You either believe that a fertilized egg is a human being or not. There’s no middle ground there.”

Transcript, via Democracy Now!

AMY GOODMAN: So, that’s President Trump, impeachment night, in your state. But interestingly, you kind of agree with him. You think he would win now. MICHAEL MOORE: I think if the election were held today — Hillary won by 3 million popular votes. I believe whoever the Democrat is next year is going to win by 4 to 5 million popular votes. There’s no question in my mind that people who stayed home, who sat on the bench, they’re going to pour out, in California, New York and — you know, but also in Texas and whatever, I mean, places that Trump will probably win, but, yeah, there’s going to be a much higher percentage of people voting against him. The problem is, is that he will — if the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch. In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behavior. So they are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump. That’s the bad news. The good news is, again, number one, never forget, there’s more of us than there are of them. The majority of the American people agree with us. Seventy percent of the voters next year are women, people of color and young adults. OK? All that on our side. So, what we have to do is we have to make sure we don’t give them another Hillary Clinton to vote for. The Democrats who are encouraging moderation, go to the center — you know, “Let’s not upset the angry white guys” — that’s really what it is. You know, the voter they’re trying to convince — “That’s why we’ve got to have Biden. You know, we’ve got to have Klobuchar. We’ve got to have somebody that is somewhere there, wherever that middle is now.” There’s really nobody in that middle, by the way. Even the Fox News poll last week showed that 54% supported impeachment and conviction, and 40-some percent didn’t. And then they asked the question: How many of you would support impeachment but no removal? It was at 4%, 5%. I mean, it was like — there’s nobody in that trying to have it both ways. So, it is polarized, but for a good reason. Polarization is always talked about like it’s a bad thing. I think it’s a good thing. I think if you think women should have the right to vote, I don’t think there’s a middle position on that. You either believe that women should vote or women shouldn’t vote. You either believe that a fertilized egg is a human being or not. There’s no middle ground there. And so, our side has got to take this by the reins, and it’s got to have the courage of our convictions to fight this. And if we do this, then he won’t win the electoral states. Remember, Hillary only lost Michigan by two votes per precinct. That’s it. And it’s not because Lunch Bucket Joe stayed home, you know, or voted for Trump. It’s because the — when they talk about the working class, Amy, this just drives me crazy. “Oh, you know, Trump won all these working-class votes in Michigan and Pennsylvania.” No. What happened was, is that the Democratic Party didn’t stand up in the way that they should have for what the youth wanted, for what people of color needed. And there were 90,000 people in Michigan, almost 90,000, who went to the polls, mostly Democrats, in very large numbers of them, in Detroit, Flint, Pontiac, Saginaw — these are all black cities, majority black. They stood in line in the cold for two to three hours to vote. They went in there, and they voted for state rep, state Senate, county commission. We don’t have dog catcher. We have drain commissioner, the person in charge of the sewage. That’s the lowest name on the ballot. They stood there. They voted for the Democrats all down ballot and left the top box blank. She only lost Michigan by 10,000, 11,000 votes. Ninety thousand wanted to send a message to the Democratic Party: “You forgot us a long time ago out here, and we will not put up with this anymore. We’re not going to vote for Trump, but we’re not going to tolerate you sending us another Republican-lite Democrat.” If we go that route — if we go that route, it’s guaranteed we will lose the Electoral College. We will win when we put somebody on that ballot that excites the base — women, people of color, young people. When they wake up that morning and they feel the way that many of us, many of you watching, felt the morning that you were going to — in 2008, and you were going to get to go and vote for Barack Obama, and you couldn’t believe this was happening in your lifetime, that if you remember that feeling — you know, I’m not talking about — we’re not going to discuss his eight years; I’m just talking about that morning. That feeling has got to happen in the 18-to-35-year-old demographic. It has to happen with people of color and with women. We already feel that way. They already feel that way. It’s just: Will they come out and vote for a centrist, moderate candidate. I don’t think that is going to happen. They’re going to come out and vote for the fighter, for the person that shares their values. And the values of the majority of this country are the progressive values, in my opinion. I’m for Bernie Sanders. But I understand why people want to vote for Elizabeth Warren or — I don’t know — well, nobody else, actually, has those particular values. So, both of them are good. I’ve had Elizabeth in a couple of my films. But Bernie Sanders, Bernie Sanders has the record. When Elizabeth said there, a few weeks ago, that she voted Republican until 1996, that really kind of took me. But I think, “OK, well, we welcome everybody. And if you used to vote for Republicans, fine.” But Bernie, go back to Bernie in 1963, the photo of him — I don’t know if anybody has it in the control room — of him being arrested as a college student in a civil rights demonstration in Chicago, 1963. That’s Bernie Sanders. They’re hauling him away. He’s not doing the thing that they teach us to do in civil disobedience where you just go limp and let them take — he’s actually — he’s fighting the cops. You know, that’s Bernie Sanders. He’s never, never changed. And so, I know that there’s a history. So many of his ideas are now the popular way, in terms of minimum wage, in terms of equal pay, mass incarceration, these things, you know. And look, I mean, just like any candidate, he’s a politician. You know, people watching this will have their disagreements or whatever. But one thing you can’t disagree with is, he has been true to his convictions. He will fight like hell for us. The fact that 52% of young people are for him — in the latest poll, 52% of young voters are for him; the millennial that’s running, 2%. Two percent of 18-to-35-year-olds are for the person their age. Young people want — AMY GOODMAN: You’re talking about Pete Buttigieg? MICHAEL MOORE: Yeah, Pete Buttigieg, yes. I’m not trying to avoid trying to pronounce the name. It is Buttigieg. No, but the youngest people want the oldest person. Why? Why? How could that be? I think it’s because they know their future is screwed. The future of this planet is — they probably think, and they may not be right, that it’s already too late. I mean, Bill McKibben came on this show 10, 12 years ago and told us if we’ve got above — if we went above 350 parts per million of carbon in the atmosphere, that’s it. There’s no turning back. There’s no reversing it. We’re at 415 parts. The younger generation — see, myself, you know, I will probably make it out of here without the awful, horrific collapse. I’ll see some of it. We’re seeing some of it now. Bernie, he’s fighting for this. They know he’s fighting for their future. Bernie has no future. No offense, if he’s watching. I mean, live long and prosper. But let’s just admit, he’s in the final quarter of his life. You know? And he’s willing to give up his final years to fight so that these 18-to-35-year-olds will have a future. And they know that. That’s why they’re for him. And I say to other adults my age, “Maybe we owe it to the young people, because we were supposed to leave them a better country. We were supposed to leave them a better planet. And we, the ’60s and ’70s generation, we haven’t done that. So maybe we owe it to these young people to get behind the person they want. It’s their future. That’s our responsibility.”