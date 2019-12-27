Liberal activist and filmmaker Michael Moore said President Donald Trump would win if the election were held today.

Moore made his comments during a Thursday interview on “Democracy Now!” But he said Trump would likely lose the popular vote to the Democrat’s candidate by about four to five million votes.

“There’s no question in my mind that people who stayed home, who sat on the bench, they’re going to pour out, in California, New York and — you know, but also in Texas and whatever, I mean, places that Trump will probably win, but, yeah, there’s going to be a much higher percentage of people voting against him,” he said.

“The problem is, is that he will — if the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch. In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behavior. So they are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump. That’s the bad news.”

He claimed 70% of voters next year will be “women, people of color and young adults.”

“The majority of the American people agree with us,” he said.