Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore predicted Thursday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpGermans think Trump is more dangerous to world peace than Kim Jong Un and Putin: survey Trump jokes removal of ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo from Canadian broadcast is retaliation from ‘Justin T’ Trump pushed drug cartel policy despite Cabinet objections: report MORE would win a second term if the election were held today.

In an interview with Democracy Now, Moore said support for Trump hasn’t dropped “one inch” in key electoral states in the Midwest.

“If the vote were today, I believe he would win the electoral states that he would need. Because living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch,” he said.

Moore, an Academy Award winner and frequent critic of the president, added that Trump voters are “even more rabid” than before because “they are afraid he could lose.”

“They are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump,” Moore said. “That’s the bad news.”

Despite losing the 2016 popular vote to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonChelsea Clinton thanks GOP congressman for tweet depicting her father’s ‘quick reflexes’ Some kids will spend Christmas in border cages Michael Moore: Sanders can beat Trump in 2020 MORE, Trump won 304 electoral votes to Clinton’s 227. Trump’s historic win was due in large part to winning states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Moore said he remains optimistic about the 2020 general election, arguing that much of the electorate will be be made up of women, people of color and young adults. He added that this is why Democrats shouldn’t nominate “another Hillary Clinton.”

“The Democrats who are encouraging moderation, go to the center — you know, ‘Let’s not upset the angry white guys’ — that’s really what it is,” said Moore, who has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLongtime campaign aide vows Sanders will continue to combat political establishment as president 2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics Buttigieg surrogate: Impeachment is ‘literally a Washington story’ MORE (I-Vt.) for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Moore maintained in an interview earlier this week that Sanders has what it takes to beat Trump in 2020.

“He’s outside the box the way Trump was [in 2016],” Moore said in a Tuesday interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.

Moore announced his endorsement for Sanders alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics Biden picks up endorsement from California Democrat Cárdenas Ocasio-Cortez: Trump ‘is afraid of strong women, of Latino women’ MORE (D-N.Y.) during a rally in October.

Moore later explained his decision, saying, “I’ve always been with Bernie. I’ve been for Bernie since he was the mayor of Burlington, Vt.”