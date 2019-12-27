America made a huge stride in 2008 when voters picked Barack Obama, the first black man to serve in the nation’s highest office.

But that means nothing to film director and TDS sufferer Michael Moore.

“I refuse to participate in post-racial America,” Moore told Rolling Stone’s “Useful Idiots” podcast on Monday. “I refuse to say, ‘Because we elected Obama that suddenly that means everything’s OK, white people have changed.’ White people have not changed,” he said.

“Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump,” he said. “That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street toward you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them.”

“We’re traitors to our race, that’s how they see us,” Moore added.

Moore, a longtime sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome, makes movies that seethe with hatred for anyone who doesn’t think exactly like him. But the director last month admitted that Trump was right about one thing, which helped get him elected president.

“The people that came out for Trump,” said Moore, “I’m not talking about the racist white supremacist part, I’m talking about those people who are sick and tired of this system. Trump told them it was rigged — it was rigged — and he was right when he said that.”

Moore, appearing on MSNBC, said that Americans know the system is rigged against them, which Trump repeatedly said across the country as he campaigned in 2016.

“He knew — and said — that our political system is rigged, our media is rigged, the New York Times and [Times’ reporter] Judith Miller led us into a war in Iraq. All the rigging he kept talking about, people know it’s true,” he said.

Moore does realize the power of Trump. In 2017, he said the president likely will win re-election in 2020.

“I should say re-appointed, because we will have an even larger population that will vote against him in 2020,” Moore told Fast Company. “But he will win those electoral states as it stands now.”

Moore also lamented that “eight million Obama voters voted for Trump. We just need to convince a few of them — hold out our hand and bring them back. Can we do that? I think we can do that.”

“You know, there were seven-and-a-half million that voted Green or Libertarian,” he added. “I think we can convince a few of them to come back. We don’t need to convince a whole lot here.”

The director also predicted in July 2016 that the reality TV billionaire would soon be moving into the White House, penning a piece headlined, “5 Reasons Trump Will Win.”

Let’s face it: Our biggest problem here isn’t Trump – it’s Hillary. She is hugely unpopular — nearly 70% of all voters think she is untrustworthy and dishonest. She represents the old way of politics, not really believing in anything other than what can get you elected. That’s why she fights against gays getting married one moment, and the next she’s officiating a gay marriage. Young women are among her biggest detractors, which has to hurt considering it’s the sacrifices and the battles that Hillary and other women of her generation endured so that this younger generation would never have to be told by the Barbara Bushes of the world that they should just shut up and go bake some cookies. But the kids don’t like her, and not a day goes by that a millennial doesn’t tell me they aren’t voting for her. No Democrat, and certainly no independent, is waking up on November 8th excited to run out and vote for Hillary the way they did the day Obama became president or when Bernie was on the primary ballot. The enthusiasm just isn’t there. And because this election is going to come down to just one thing — who drags the most people out of the house and gets them to the polls — Trump right now is in the catbird seat.