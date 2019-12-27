The question of impeaching Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpGermans think Trump is more dangerous to world peace than Kim Jong Un and Putin: survey Trump jokes removal of ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo from Canadian broadcast is retaliation from ‘Justin T’ Trump pushed drug cartel policy despite Cabinet objections: report MORE presented Democrats with a seemingly unsolvable dilemma. On one hand they faced a compelling constitutional duty; on the other hand they confronted an insurmountable political reality. Overwhelming evidence pushed them to consider articles of impeachment, but equally overwhelming evidence suggested that the Republican Senate would never convict.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPoll: More independent voters trusting of news stories Health care, spending bills fuel busy year for K Street Trump goes after Pelosi in early morning tweets complaining about impeachment MORE came up with an effective solution. Understanding both political context and congressional power, she decided to press an impeachment vote in the House but to refuse to deliver the adopted articles of impeachment to the Senate. She succeeded in meeting the House’s constitutional duty while avoiding the reality of Republican intransigence. Now, the impeachment process can continue only when she passes its control to the Senate. At the moment, she has every right to maintain that control in the House.

The Constitution undergirds the House’s right to withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate. It is wholly silent on the issue of timing. It provides that the House has “the sole Power of Impeachment” and that the Senate has “the sole Power to try all Impeachments.” Its other provisions, however, give no direction as to when or even whether the House must deliver its articles of impeachment to the Senate. Moreover, it specifically provides that “Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings.” Thus, the Constitution expressly authorizes the House to proceed with impeachment proceedings on its own timetable and at its own discretion.

Confirming the House’s right, the Senate recently invoked and acted on that very same principle. Only three years ago the Republican majority applied it to the Senate’s procedures for considering judicial nominees. When Justice Antonin Scalia died in early 2016, President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaObama shares photo of family Christmas tree with holiday wishes: ‘Merry Christmas!’ Michelle Obama shares family Christmas card God did not elect Trump, people did MORE exercised his right to name Scalia’s replacement, but Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHealth care, spending bills fuel busy year for K Street Trump goes after Pelosi in early morning tweets complaining about impeachment GOP predicts bipartisan acquittal at Trump impeachment trial MORE, the Senate’s Republican majority leader, refused to act. The Republicans stonewalled, even denying Obama’s nominee a hearing. They insisted that the Senate had no constitutional duty to act within any time limit, or even to act at all. In fact, they never did act on the nomination. The principle behind the McConnell Rule applies equally to the House in impeachment cases. It establishes that the House need act only if and when it chooses.

Pelosi has exceptionally good reasons for withholding the House’s impeachment articles. While the Republican action exploited the McConnell Rule for purposes that were solely partisan, hers does not. Though it serves Democratic interests, it nonetheless rests on two convincing legal grounds that far transcend mere partisanship.

First, and most important, her action is designed to compel the Senate to meet its own constitutional duty to honestly “try” the president. McConnell and other Republicans have boasted that they will not be impartial and will not convict. Their declaration announces that they currently plan to betray their sworn duty. The Constitution requires senators to take a special “Oath or Affirmation” that they will be fair and impartial in impeachment trials, and the Senate’s rules specify exactly that. Until all Republicans affirm that they will honor that requirement, there is no guarantee–or, under present conditions, even a likelihood–that the Senate will conduct the kind of fair and impartial trial that the Constitution commands. Pelosi has every right to prevent the betrayal the Republicans promise, and she has the additional obligation to ensure that they do not make the House complicit in that betrayal.

Second, more articles of impeachment may well be forthcoming. Several House committees, United States Attorneys, and public interest groups are continuing investigations that seem to daily produce more evidence of Trump’s wrongdoings. That means that the House may find it necessary to consider and adopt additional articles of impeachment. That, in turn, means that it would be wholly inadvisable at this particular time to hold a trial on just the two articles that the House has so far adopted.

There is no reason to have multiple impeachment trials that would inevitably be wasteful and inefficient. The national interest lies in securing all relevant evidence, conserving the Senate’s valuable time, ensuring transparency by developing a comprehensive public record, and guaranteeing a trial that is truly fair and impartial. That national interest means that current and future articles of impeachment should be consolidated in a single trial. In seeking to prevent the impeachment process from leading to partially duplicative Senate trials, Pelosi’s action serves paramount and non-partisan national interests.

Thus, at the present time the House has sound reasons for withholding its impeachment articles from the Senate. It should continue to do so until two conditions are met. Republicans must agree to compel production of all relevant witnesses who have not yet been heard and all relevant documents that have not yet been produced and, above all, guarantee that they will conduct a fair and impartial trial.

Edward Purcell Jr. is a constitutional scholar and a distinguished professor of law at New York Law School. He is the author of several books including “Originalism, Federalism, and the American Constitutional Enterprise.”