TV ratings for the National Basketball Association’s games were down during its Christmas Day broadcasts, a report noted.

Ratings for the league have been down all through December 6th compared to last year and Christmas Day was no different.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Clippers-Lakers game on Christmas Day, for one, was down 14 percent over ratings earned in 2018, according to Sports Media Watch.

ABC also saw a drop in viewers over 2018. ABC averaged 6.5 million viewers for the Rockets-Warriors game, down 12 percent over last year’s Sixers-Celtics game.

The Bucks-Sixers game was also off eight percent over 2018’s Rockets-Thunder game.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s airing of the Pelicans-Nuggets game was down 22 percent over last year’s Blazers-Jazz game. But the cable sports network’s Celtics-Raptors game did see the day’s only uptick with an audience four percent larger than last year’s Bucks-Knicks game.

Despite being off over its 2018 games, nearly all broadcasts for the league’s 2019 games were up over 2017’s lows, the site reported.

The league experienced similar results in its broadcast numbers during the rest of Christmas week, too.

As Breitbart Sports reported on Tuesday, pro basketball viewership on ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV was down an average of 14 percent as of December 6th.

