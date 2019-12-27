THE FBI is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several others linked to convicted paedo Jeffrey Epstein, it’s been revealed.

Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation have told Reuters the principal focus of the probe is Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein, and other “people who facilitated” allegedly illegal behaviour.

3

Maxwell disappeared amid accusations she acted like a ‘madame’ for Jeffrey EpsteinCredit: Getty – Contributor

Maxwell has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing. Her lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

The FBI also is following up on many leads received from women who contacted a hotline the agency set up at its New York field office in the wake of Epstein’s arrest in July, the sources said.

One of the sources said the probe remains at an early stage.

The sources declined to give further details or identify the people they are looking at apart from Maxwell.

But they said the FBI has no current plans to interview Britain’s Prince Andrew, a friend of Epstein’s who stepped down from his public duties in November because of what he called his “ill-judged” association with the well-connected money manager.

The Duke has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

A spokeswoman for the FBI declined to comment.

‘MATTER FOR THE FBI’

A representative for the Royal Family said that whether the agency interviewed Andrew was “a matter for the FBI”.

Epstein’s suicide in August, at age 66, came a little over a month after he was arrested and charged with trafficking dozens of underage girls as young as 14 from at least 2002 to 2005. Prosecutors said he recruited girls to give him massages, which became sexual in nature.

He had pleaded not guilty.

Following Epstein’s arrest, the FBI urged anyone who had been victimised by Epstein or had additional information to call the agency’s hotline.

‘FORCE FOR GOOD’ Brit Domino’s chief, 51, dies in snorkelling accident on family holiday REVENGE KILLING ‘Abused’ teen, 19, ‘kills paedo priest by ramming CRUCIFIX down throat’ POOL HELL Brit dad and two kids drowned in Spain hotel pool after ‘daughter, 9, slipped in’ ISIS BLOODBATH ISIS ‘beheads 11 Christian hostages’ on Christmas Day in sick execution vid HOTEL HORROR Divers find Brit girl’s swim cap in pool pump after ‘family sucked to deaths’ Warning NATURE AT WORK Horrifying moment zebra ripped apart trying to escape a giant crocodile

US Attorney General William Barr vowed to carry on the case against anyone who was complicit with the financier.

In August, he said: “Any co-conspirators should not rest easy.”

The sources said they had received numerous tips from the hotline, which they are looking into.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, has said in a civil lawsuit that Maxwell recruited her into Epstein’s circle, where she claims Epstein forced her to have sex with him and friends including Andrew.

Maxwell has called Giuffre’s allegations lies. Giuffre in response filed a defamation suit against Maxwell in 2015.

The Sun has offered a £10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts after she disappeared amid accusations she acted like a “madame” for the shamed tycoon.

To be eligible, you must provide information which directly results in The Sun successfully making contact with her in person. For full Ts&Cs: thesun.co.uk/GhislaineMaxwellReward

3

The whereabouts of Maxwell has been a mystery since 66-year-old Epstein diedCredit: Getty – Contributor

3

Ghislaine Maxwell was pictured with Prince Andrew and a 17-year-old Virginia RobertsCredit: Rex Features

Prince Andrew’s ‘pimp’ pal Ghislaine Maxwell ‘had sex with dozens of underage girls’