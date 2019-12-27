Navy SEALs expressed anguish and anger as they accused Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of war crimes, The New York Times is reporting.

“You could tell he was perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving,” Special Operator First Class Corey Scott, a medic in the platoon, told investigators.

And Special Operator First Class Craig Miller, one of the most experienced SEALs in the group, told investigators: “The guy is freaking evil.”

At one point, Miller had to look away during his interview with investigators to hide that he was weeping, the newspaper noted.

The Times obtained video recordings of these and other interviews with SEALs. They were part of Navy investigative materials about the prosecution of Gallagher on war crimes charges, including murder.

A military jury in July convicted Gallagher of illegally posing for pictures with the corpse of an Islamic State (ISIS) fighter while deployed to Iraq in 2017 but acquitted him of murder in the detainee’s death.

Gallagher was sentenced to a demotion in rank and pay, but not prison time.

President Donald Trump last month restored Gallagher’s rank and pay, allowing him to retire on a full pension.

Three SEALs alleged they saw Gallagher go on to stab the sedated captive for no reason, and then hold a re-enlistment ceremony over the body.

“I think Eddie was proud of it, and that was, like, part of it for him,” Miller told investigators.

The videos are part of a documentary that will be shown Sunday on The New York Times’ show, “The Weekly” on FX.