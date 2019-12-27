https://dailycaller.com/2019/12/27/patriots-impeachment-wrap-week-9/

After weeks of hurriedly ramming impeachment proceedings through Congress, House Democrats brought the entire process to a grinding halt just before Christmas.

Despite insisting that any delays would necessarily result in the absolute destruction of our democracy — or, as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff claimed, give President Donald Trump the opportunity to cheat in another election — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi jammed on the brakes just before Christmas, refusing to send the House-adopted articles of impeachment on to the Senate until she was satisfied that any Senate trial would meet her definition of “fair.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was unperturbed, laughing at House Democrats and accusing them of developing “cold feet,” and adding that it would be “fine” with him if the articles never made it to the Senate.

As always, the Daily Caller wades through the most recent stories to break down the most important details and new information.

The key players:

  • Speaker Pelosi is maintaining her position, saying that the House will not send the articles or choose impeachment managers until she is satisfied with the way the Senate plans to proceed.
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released a list of demands — including documents and witnesses — for a Senate trial.
  • Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham called on Pelosi to send the articles, reminding her that she was not in charge of the Senate and could not dictate their response.

The White House response:

President Trump has continued to fire from all cylinders, often taking to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Speaker Pelosi and the “do nothing Democrats.”

Often quoting his own defenders, Trump cited Karl Rove among others who criticized Pelosi’s continued efforts to stall her once-rushed impeachment efforts.

The hot takes:

  • Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski admitted that she was “disturbed” by the way McConnell appeared to be handling things — and although a number of outlets ran with just that headlined, she was also highly critical of a House process she called “rushed,” noting that Democrats were demanding that the Senate step in and make up for deficiencies in the evidence they had gathered.
  • McConnell’s hometown newspaper published an op-ed criticizing him for not being “impartial.”
  • Graham called on Pelosi to “end this debacle” and transmit the articles, adding a note to Schumer as well: “stop playing games with the presidency.”

Public response:

Five Thirty-Eight’s overall poll tracking, including a number of polls taken December 22-24 that asked simple yes-or-no questions about impeachment and/or removal from office, indicates that 49% of Americans support impeachment (41% disapprove) and 44% support removal from office (41% disapprove of that as well).

The partisan breakdown is clear: just 10% of Republicans support impeachment and 7% support removal from office. Among Democrats, support for impeachment is at 82% while 78% support removal. Independents take up the middle ground, with 43% supporting impeachment (38% disapprove) and 40% supporting removal (with 39% opposed).

