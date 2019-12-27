DeAnna Lorraine, the leading candidate against Trump impeachment Chieftain Nancy Pelosi worked to clean up San Francisco several months ago and it seems she inspired dogged activist Scott Presler to clean up her district after his successful efforts in Baltimore and beyond.

I’m coming to San Francisco for a cleanup. I hear that SF has a “Poop Patrol,” so we’re going to wear hazmat suits, like we did in LA. My goal is to go into America’s dirtiest cities, register voters, & do the job that no one else will do.#SanFranciscoCleanup — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 26, 2019

Lorraine promised herself and the residents of San Fransisco that she would clean the city up after being motivated by Presler to do so after helping him sanitatize Los Angeles in September.

Just wanted to give a big shout-out to mm friend @ScottPresler , an amazing patriot who inspired me and so many others to organize cleanups in our communities. This one’s for you Scott. Sorry you couldn’t make this one, but I’m excited for you to join next one’s #SFCleanup! 🙌🏽 — DeAnna for Congress🇺🇸vs Nancy (@DeAnna4Congress) October 8, 2019

WATCH AS DeAnna and Presler clean up LA!

San Fransisco is a notoriously run-down and disgusting city, neglected by the failed leadership of Nancy Pelosi over several decades. Human feces covers the sidewalks and needles litter the streets. Ms. Lorraine has made a renewal of personal responsibility and growth a leading point of her campaign, hoping to help San Fransisco residents rebound into normalcy.

She even lead an effort preceding Presler’s promise, showing that she can put her money where her mouth is.

Restoring San Fransisco to what it once was is not only a humanitarian effort, but also an important point to address when it comes to Nancy Pelosi’s legacy. She has spent years getting drunk on wild flights across our nation, instead of helping her people. Lorraine has since responded to Presler’s promise to clean up San Fran.

Back in August I asked @ScottPresler if he’d come to #SanFrancisco to help me clean up the feces, needles & trash. He has now announced his promised to clean up my district! I’m so glad to count on him as a friend & I applaud his activism. #LetsDoThis #SFCleanup #Deanna2020 https://t.co/2hA7rVhmjC — DeAnna for Congress🇺🇸vs Nancy (@DeAnna4Congress) December 27, 2019

Hopefully DeAnna Lorraine and Scott Presler can change that.

The post Pelosi Opponent Deanna Lorraine Inspires San Fransisco Cleanup with Scott Presler – Patriots Win Again! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.