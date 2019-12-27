President Trump went after Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, the day after Christmas, for her horrible record back home in San Francisco –“has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime.”

Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

The Democrat Speaker is taking time this Christmas season sitting on the Articles of Impeachment her party passed before they left DC on holiday.

On Friday Speaker Pelosi responded to President Trump.

Pelosi released a video full of lies and edited clips of Adam Schiff’s witnesses who ALL denied President Trump put pressure on Ukraine before the Zelensky government received US aid.

The fact that Pelosi lied should surprise no one.

The facts are clear and every witness told the same story, despite the President’s attempts to cover it up. President Trump abused his power for his own personal gain. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/rliiPFKvzi — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 27, 2019

The post Pelosi Responds to President Trump, Lies and Edits Clips of Schiff Witnesses Who Denied Trump Put Pressure on Ukraine appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.