The Department of Defense is looking for AI developers and drone swarm makers to help with search and rescue missions, Nextgov reports.

The department’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, of JAIC, has issued a request for information from industry partners to “assist the Government in conducting market research, identify industry partners with emerging and promising technologies, and support the HADR Search and Rescue (SAR) drone platforms, sensors, edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) processing, and detection algorithms/models.”

The RFI notes that “This information will be used for market research only.”

JAIC hopes to find multiple vendors “that together could provide the capability to fly to a predetermined location/area, find people and manmade objects — through onboard edge processing — and cue analysts to look at detections sent via a datalink to a control station.

Sensors shall be able to stream full motion video to an analyst station during the day or night; though, the system will not normally be streaming as the AI will be monitoring the imagery instead of a person.”

The requirements include: air, sea and ground launch capability, a flight time of at least two hours at 50 knots, ability to drop from another aircraft during flight, and the ability to launch and fly in a set area in a set pattern, among other provisions.