(ALBION TIMES) The Beaverton Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating 39-year-old Gerardo Reyes-Oliveros. Mr. Reyes-Oliverosis wanted for failing to appear at his arraignment for felony sex crimes.

On November 8, 2019, Mr. Reyes-Oliveros was arrested for Sodomy and Sex Abuse crimes that he committed against a minor. On November 9, 2019, Mr. Reyes-Oliveros posted bail at the Washington County Jail and was released.

Mr. Reyes-Oliveros was given a court date for November 13, 2019. Mr. Reyes-Oliveros failed to appear for that court date and a subsequent bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Mr. Reyes-Oliveros. Mr. Reyes-Oliveroswas residing in the Beaverton area.

