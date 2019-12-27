Germans think that President Donald Trump is a bigger threat to world peace than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un or Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a new poll, Germany’s DW reports.

2,000 Germans were asked to pick the most dangerous of five leaders: Trump, Kim, Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, or Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

41% chose Trump.

17% chose Kim.

8% chose Putin.

8% chose Khamenei.

7% chose Xi.

In a similar poll from last year, Germans also ranked Trump the most dangerous of Kim and Putin, but did not include Jinping or Khamenei.

Another poll found that the German public’s faith in Chancellor Angela Merkel has fallen, especially when compared to other heads of state in Europe. Trump was rated the least trustworthy leader, behind Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.