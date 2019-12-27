A poll of Germans found that more believed President Donald Trump to be a threat to world peace than Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, or leaders of North Korea, and Iran.

The YouGov poll surveyed 2,000 Germans between the time period of December 16 and 18.

41 percent of those polled said Trump was the greatest threat to world peace.

Only 17 percent said North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un was a greater threat.

8 percent of those polled said Putin was the greatest threat, and another 8 percent said Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the greatest threat. 7 percent said Chinese President Xi Jinping was the greatest threat.

The polling results are similar to those found in the same poll from July 2018.

Germany is the fifth largest trading partner of the United States, behind Mexico, Canada, China, and Japan.

Trump most famously publicly criticized Germany as being “totally controlled by Russia” because of the country’s dependance on Russian energy.

Most polling experts are skeptical about the veracity of online polls and prefer those with more traditional polling methods.

