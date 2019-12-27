In a complaint submitted to the Southern District of New York in March 2019, FBI Special Agent Christopher Harper accuses Avenatti of attempting to coerce Nike into paying him tens of millions. The alleged “shakedown” fell apart due to Nike tipping off the FBI in advance. The Daily Wire reported some of the details from the filing back in March:

The complaint states that on March 19, Avenatti and his co-conspirator [Geragos] met with attorneys for Nike Inc. and threatened to release their damaging allegations about Nike employees if they didn’t agree to pay them to “‘retain’ Avenatti and CC-1 to conduct an ‘internal investigation’ — an investigation that Nike did not request, for which Avenatti and CC-1 demanded to be paid, at a minimum, between $15 and $25 million.” Avenatti and his partner then spoke again with Nike’s attorney the next day by phone, Avenatti threatening, “I’ll take ten billion dollars off your client’s market cap…I’m not f***ing around.” …

On a secretly recorded March 20 call, Avenatti told Nike’s attorneys that he expected to “get a million five for our [first client],” threatening, “if you don’t wanna do that, we’re done here.” After reiterating that he wanted at least $10 million not to hold the press conference, the complaint quotes Avenatti as declaring: “I’m not f***ing around with this, and I’m not continuing to play games …You guys know enough now to know you’ve got a serious problem. And it’s worth more in exposure to me to just blow the lid on this thing. A few million dollars doesn’t move the needle for me. I’m just being really frank with you. So if that’s what, if that’s what’s being contemplated, then let’s just say it was good to meet you, and we’re done. And I’ll proceed with my press conference tomorrow … I’m not f***ing around with this thing anymore. So if you guys think that you know, we’re gonna negotiate a million five, and you’re gonna hire us to do an internal investigation, but it’s gonna be capped at 3 or 5 or 7 million dollars, like let’s just be done. … And I’ll go, and I’ll go take 10 billion dollars off your client’s market cap. But I’m not f***ing around.”

The next in-person meeting was videotaped. Harper quotes the transcript as documenting Avenatti telling Nike’s attorneys: “I just wanna share with you what’s going to happen if we don’t reach a resolution … As soon as this becomes public, I am going to receive calls from all over the country from parents and coaches and friends and all kinds of people. This is always what happens. And they are all going to say, ‘I’ve got an email or a text message.’ Now, 90 percent of that is going to be bullsh** because it’s always bullsh** 90 percent of the time, always, whether it’s R. Kelly or Trump. The list goes on and on. But 10 percent of it is actually going to be true, and then what’s going to happen is that this is going to snowball. That’s going to be the Washington Post, the New York Times, ESPN, a press conference, and the company will die — not die, but they are going to incur cut after cut after cut after cut, and that’s what’s going to happen as soon as this thing becomes public.”