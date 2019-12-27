The remains of six out of seven people who were aboard a helicopter that went missing over Hawaii on Thursday were found Friday, police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Final recovery efforts have been suspended because of “inclement weather” and will resume Saturday, according to the statement from the Kaua’i, Hawaii’s police department.

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy and we continue to ask the public to consider the sensitive nature of this devastating situation,” Kaua’i Mayor Derek Kawakami said in the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of all victims during this extremely difficult time.”

Search operations on Thursday and Friday included the U.S. Coast Guard, Kaua‘i Fire Department, Kaua‘i Police Department and others.

It was previously announced that authorities were searching for the helicopter after it failed to return from a scheduled tour.