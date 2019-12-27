Nearly $1 billion has been spent on political advertising this year, with Democrat billionaire candidates Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer laying out the most, Advertising Analytics reported Friday.

Of the $998.4 million spent on political advertising in 2019, $351 million was spent on the presidential primaries, the company told NPR.

Democratic primary contender Bloomberg has spent the most in the three weeks he has been running for the Democratic nomination, about $124 million.

Steyer, one of his many rivals, was next, purchasing $83 million in ads for his campaign, Politico reports, while the No. 3 spender was Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., at $20 million in ad spending for his presidential primary campaign.

The top market for advertising spending was Washington, D.C., where $485 million was paid out by Democratic candidates.

Advertising Analytics predicts that a total of $6 billion will be spent during the 2020 election cycle, The Hill reports.