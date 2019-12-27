(CNBC) Russia’s defense minister on Friday declared a new hypersonic weapon, which is said to be capable of striking the United States, ready for war.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a conference call with Russian military leaders that the first missile unit equipped with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle entered combat duty.

Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces chief, Gen. Sergei Karakayev, added that Avangard was put on duty with a unit in the Orenburg region in the southern Ural Mountains.

