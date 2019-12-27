Kylie Jenner of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” received heavy criticism on social media after sharing — then deleting — videos boasting about her 1-year-old daughter’s Christmas haul.

Three of young Stormi Webster’s more over-the-top presents included a diamond ring, a toddler house, and a pony.

Jenner, 22, is reportedly worth $1 billion, and the youngest self-made billionaire ever, according to Forbes. Her wealth primarily comes from Kylie Cosmetics, her makeup company.

What was the response on social media?

Jenner shared an Instagram video featuring little Stormi’s hand, which was adorned with a glittering diamond ring.

After backlash, Jenner deleted the video, which she initially captioned, “Baby Stormi got some ice this Christmas too.”

On Twitter, social media users were furious and aghast at such extravagance.

Here are some of the more entertaining responses:

Kylie is so slow. She really got a one year old a diamond ring. The Kardashian/Jenner clan really go out their way to buy stupid expensive gifts.

The @KimKardashian @KylieJenner you are so out of touch with reality to give those gifts when you could do so much better …how sick

Wonder what is wrong with people? Look what who they choose to idolize. Kylie Jenner gave her toddler Stormi with Christmas gifts. A huge diamond ring was one You paid for it partially by being reality show lovers. As children starve.

I know people work for their money, but that money could have gone to putting food in someone’s body, paying for medical bills, or planting trees.

All sis wanted was a fisher price piano.

Y’all ever seen a baby get robbed?