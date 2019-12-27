Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t turn over the articles of impeachment to the US Senate.

But that’s not all…

Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff still won’t release transcripts from their secret basement hearings that exonerate President Trump and indict the alleged whistleblower of perjury!

The hidden transcripts also bury evidence that shows the so-called whistleblower Eric Ciaramella committed perjury.

Rep. Ratcliffe said House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff is burying evidence of the whistleblower’s crimes in the House SCIF.

A couple weeks ago, Ratcliffe revealed he “asked IG Atkinson about his “investigation” into the contacts between Schiff’s staff and the person who later became the whistleblower. The transcript is classified “secret” so Schiff can prevent you from seeing the answers to my questions.”

Ratcliffe suggested Monday that the “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella committed perjury by making false statements in his written forms filed with the ICIG and that Adam Schiff is hiding evidence of Ciaramella’s crimes to protect him from a criminal investigation.

I know why @paulsperry_ It’s because I asked IG Atkinson about his “investigation” into the contacts between Schiff’s staff and the person who later became the whistleblower. The transcript is classified “secret” so Schiff can prevent you from seeing the answers to my questions — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) November 30, 2019

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) joined FOX News on Friday morning to discuss Speaker Pelosi’s slapdash impeachment process.

Pelosi still refuses to turn over the articles of Impeachment to the US Senate.

She also won’t turn over the transcripts that exonerate President Trump and indict the anti-Trump CIA whistleblower.

Rep. Burgess: They had armed guards outside the door. They still haven’t made all the transcripts available to members of Congress. And according to House rules any hearing the transcript is supposed to be available.

