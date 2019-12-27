It was supposed to be the year that the U.S. lost faith in Silicon Valley. Big names in tech were plagued with bad headlines in 2019, from antitrust probes to mounting scrutiny over data privacy to technology executives facing bipartisan grillings on Capitol Hill.

That didn’t stop tech stocks from posting their best year in a decade.

Technology stocks in the S&P 500 have risen 49% so far this year, handily beating the other 10 sectors in the index. The last time tech stocks performed so well was 2009, when the sector gained 60% as stocks rebounded from the financial crisis.

If the sector’s current gains hold through the end of this year, 2019 will be the fourth-best year on record for tech stocks in the S&P 500. The two best were 1999 and 1998—during the dot-com frenzy—both of which saw climbs of about 78%.

Many tech stocks were pummeled this summer by worries about the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war and they reaped big gains when Washington and Beijing moved to resolve their differences in the closing months of 2019.

The three best performers in the S&P 500 tech sector have been semiconductor companies, which are especially sensitive to trade jitters because they often have complex supply chains extending to China.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

is up 151% through Friday, while

Lam Research Corp.

is up 116% and

KLA Corp.

is up 99%.

But the sector has also benefited from the ability of big players to capitalize on robust demand for consumer gadgets such as

Apple Inc.

’s iPhones and services that cater to businesses, such as cloud computing, in a U.S. economy that has shown surprising strength.

Apple shares have gained 83% since the beginning of the year, while

Microsoft

—which has bet big on cloud computing—is up about 56%. Both stocks hit record highs this week. Tech stocks in the S&P 500 were little changed on Friday.

Regulators and politicians may have plenty of gripes about tech behemoths. But investors, for now, aren’t complaining.

Write to Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com