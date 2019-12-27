Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (11:30 am ET), we have a special event — a preview of the final battle between Jazz Shaw and me for the 2019 NFL season! We’re tied up on predictions heading into the last week of the regular season, and we’ll preview our preliminary choices for Sunday’s open thread. We’ll also chat about the news of the day, but expect plenty of lamentations about the J-E-T-S and the Steelers!

The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook. The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep winning after 2016? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!