Former Rep. David Trott, R.-Mich., made nationwide news the day before Christmas when he denounced Donald Trump as “psychologically, morally, intellectually and emotionally” unfit for the presidency.

He also said he would “consider voting for a Democrat” for president and cited Michael Bloomberg as a Democrat he could back.

Ironically, Oakland County foreclosure lawyer was one of the first to give Trump exposure as a presidential possibility by inviting him to speak to his party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner in May 21, 2013.

Held at the Suburban Collection in Novi, Michigan, the Lincoln Day dinner with Trump was the biggest-ever event held by the Oakland County GOP in its 124-year history. In a shout-out to the dinner chairman, Trump recalled how “someone named David Trott, whom I had I never heard of, got me on the phone and asked me to speak here.”

Moved by Trott’s forward approach to seeking him out as a speaker, Trump accepted. Trott, in turn, hailed Trump as “one of the most celebrated and recognizable entrepreneurs and philanthropists in the world.”

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Trump headline this year’s event,” Trott told reporters.

The Lincoln Day Dinner of ’13—which Newsmax covered—clearly had an impact on both Trump and Trott. Having told reporters and guests in Oakland County that it was “highly unlikely” he would run for president in 2016, Trump soon began talking more positively about a making a White House bid.

Trott, clearly basking in the success of the dinner, launched a bid for Congress and unseated Rep. Kerry Bentivolio in the Republican primary the following year.

Now, he is singing from a different psalm book.

In a letter to “The Atlantic,” the Oakland County foreclosure lawyer who retired from Congress last year after went on to say he preferred “high unemployment, a stagnating economy, and massive debt for a few years” to four more years of Trump.

“Trott is a deserter,” 11th District GOP Chairman Meshawn Maddock told Newsmax, “He walked away from and abandoned our party and now he wants us to take his lousy opinion. He wants to align himself with Bloomberg to make himself more relevant. He’s pathetic.”

“David Trott was an opportunist when he ran for Congress and leeched onto Donald Trump by hosting him in Michigan,” said Rob Wasinger, chief of staff to former Rep. Bentivolio, “And he is an opportunist now that he misses the limelight of his failed congressional career. He should focus on what he does best — foreclosing and evicting people from their homes and leave politics and public policy to the grown-ups.”

