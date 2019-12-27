President Trump on Thursday tweeted out an article that names the alleged anti-Trump CIA whistleblower — Eric Ciaramella.

President Trump retweeted a tweet from the Trump War Room that includes this article from the Washington Examiner that names the whistleblower in the title of the article.

Trump included Ciaramella’s far left attorney Mark Zaid in his tweet.

It’s pretty simple. The CIA “whistleblower” is not a real whistleblower! https://t.co/z6bjGaFCSH pic.twitter.com/RHhkY1BGei — FOLLOW Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 26, 2019

Attorney Mark Zaid is famous for tweeting about President Trump’s impeachment back in July 2017.

