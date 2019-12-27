President Donald Trump promoted a video clip on Friday night that implied House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) son, Paul Pelosi, might have been involved in a Ukrainian corruption scandal similar to the allegations facing former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The video was featured in a tweet from a random Twitter account that stated: “@oann exposes those DemocRATS & their Ukraine ties Joe & Hunter & Nancy & Paul; seems like it’s a Family Affair What’s going on here ? Pay attention to 1:13 in this video as it has been removed from social media”

Trump retweeted the video, writing, “Wow Crazy Nancy, what’s going on? This is big stuff!”

The insinuation that Paul Pelosi may have been involved in corruption in Ukraine has not been verified. Numerous fact check organizations, including Snopes, Politifact, and FactCheck.org have all cast serious doubts on the allegations, which has been floating around on the internet for a while.

Transcript of the video:

As the Ukraine scandal backfires on the Biden family, the Pelosis maybe the next to come under scrutiny. An old promotional video resurfaced on Thursday, more than six years after it was uploaded by an energy company that does business in Ukraine. The video starts out with Nancy Pelosi speaking about her efforts [in office] to push for clean energy. Her message is followed by a promotional statement from her son Paul, who is a board member of Viscoil and an executive at its related company, NRGLab. Just two years after this video was uploaded, Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Ukraine to discuss issues like energy security, and her son traveled as recently as 2017 on behalf of the Corporate Governance Initiative where he now serves as executive director. While the official reason given for his visit was to discuss a youth soccer partnership program with the Ukrainian government, clips of that trip are now reportedly being removed from online. One of those clips was saved by The American Mirror on Twitter, with the caption: “What’s really going on here?” This comes as Hunter Biden faces similar allegations that he used his father’s position to make lucrative business deals in Ukraine and China.

.@oann exposes those DemocRATS & their Ukraine ties Joe & Hunter & Nancy & Paul; seems like it’s a Family Affair What’s going on here ? Pay attention to 1:13 in this video as it has been removed from social media pic.twitter.com/EFivBxANF1 — Constitutional Republic TEXT TRUMP 88022 (@Text88022) December 27, 2019